Ben Rice hits tiebreaking home run in ninth inning, Yankees beat Blue Jays 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — Ben Rice hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger also homered and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Tuesday.

Rice connected off Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman (6-3) for his 15th home run as the Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak against Toronto.

Ian Hamilton (2-1) got one out for the win and Devin Williams finished for his 15th save in 16 chances.

Addison Barger had two hits and George Springer reached base four times but Toronto’s franchise-record home winning streak ended at 11 games.

New York led 4-2 before a throwing error by Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe opened the door to a game-tying rally in the sixth. The error was Volpe’s 13th, tying him for most in the majors. It was his second error in two games.

Pinch hitter Myles Straw reached on Volpe’s error and scored when pinch hitter Davis Schneider doubled off left-hander Tim Hill. Jonathan Loáisiga came on to face George Springer, who drove in Schneider with a game-tying single.

Making his second career start, Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Toronto’s Max Scherzer allowed four runs and five hits in five innings.

New York jumped out to an early lead when Chisholm hit a three-run homer off Scherzer in the first, his 18th.

Barger hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the first, but Bellinger’s one-out blast in the fifth, his 18th, made it 4-1.

Key moment

Rice hit a 389-foot homer on the first pitch he saw from Hoffman.

Key stat

Schlittler’s fastest pitch of the game was clocked at 99.5 mph, one of four he threw above 99 mph.

Up next

Yankees LHP Max Fried (11-3, 2.43 ERA) is expected to start against Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt (10-4, 3.89) in Wednesday’s series finale.

