Mark Vientos' three-run homer delights kids, leads Mets to 7-3 win over Mariners

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Mark Vientos hit a three-run homer to the delight of hundreds of cheering 12-year-olds and sent the New York Mets to a 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night in the Major League Baseball Little League Classic.

Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh boosted his major league home run lead with his 47th of the season in the seventh.

Little Leaguers from around the world made up the bulk of the crowd at the 2,366-seat Historic Bowman Field and some of them got to pinch-hit in a variety of roles. There were kids in the broadcast booth, playing DJ, and even public address announcer. That is, when they weren’t belting out the SpongeBob lyrics or angling for selfies with Mariner Moose or Mr. Met.

For the big leaguers, the annual game is a throwback of sorts to their own youth baseball days. Mets pitcher Sean Manaea traded pins. Raleigh’s chest protector featured a baseball card design of teammates and coaches from when they were kids. And yes, managers for both teams held their breath as players went cardboard sledding at Lamade Stadium.

The game went downhill early for the Mariners.

Vientos hit a sacrifice fly off Mariners starter George Kirby (8-6) in a three-run second inning. Vientos hit his eighth homer of the year in the fifth to make it 6-1. Francisco Lindor added an RBI double later in the inning.

The game put the Little League in Little League Classic when Lindor mistimed a leap on a catchable ball that led to a Mariners run in the fourth and Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez misplayed Lindor’s double and let the ball drop on the warning track.

Clay Holmes (10-6) allowed one run in five innings for the win.

Key moment

Perhaps it came off the field.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said during the ESPN telecast that baseball would consider expansion that could potentially geographically realign teams for easier travel and potentially make for more viewer-friendly TV times in the postseason.

Key stat

The Mets failed to blow a lead for just the second time in the last nine games.

Up next

The Mets are off Monday before they start a three-game series at Washington.

The Mariners head to Philadelphia on Monday for the start of a three-game series.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer