Major league-worst Rockies rally again to beat the Diamondbacks, 6-5

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Ritter and Mickey Moniak hit two-run singles in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Sunday.

Major league-worst Colorado rallied late for the second consecutive game and won the final three games of four-game series. The Rockies are 35-89.

Jake Woodford (0-3) gave up a leadoff single and hit the next two batters, and singles by Ritter and Moniak gave the Rockies a 5-4 lead.

Braxton Fulford had an RBI double in the eighth. Anthony Molina (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning and Juan Mejia finished for his first save for Colorado.

With runners on second and third in the ninth, Mejia made a leaping catch of Ketel Marte’s popup and held onto the ball despite colliding with first baseman Warming Bernabel to end the game.

Colorado spoiled Nabil Crismatt’s first start since Aug. 10, 2022, with San Diego.

He retired the first 11 batters on Sunday before Ezquiel Tovar’s two-out single in the fourth and gave up a two-out RBI single to Orlando Arcia in the fifth.

Crismatt tied a career high in strikeouts (five) and innings but was denied his first win in 17 months when the Rockies rallied in the seventh.

The Diamondbacks couldn’t score against Antonio Senzatela but rallied in the sixth off Luis Peralta. Corbin Carroll led off with a 474-homer to the second deck in right, his 27th, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with his 16th.

Three straight singles and an error by Arcia at third put Arizona ahead 4-1.

Key moment

The seventh-inning rally behind Ritter and Moniak.

Key stats

Arizona blew its 39th lead of the season, most in the majors.

Up next

The Diamondbacks have yet to announce a starter for their home game against Cleveland on Monday night. Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (3-12, 5.18) opens a four-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press