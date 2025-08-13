Daylen Lile’s 9th-inning single leads Nationals past Royals 8-7 View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Daylen Lile’s two-out, ninth-inning single boosted the Washington Nationals over the Kansas City Royals 8-7 on Wednesday.

After the Royals tied the game in the eighth, Luis García Jr. doubled, then scored on Lile’s single to right for the lead.

Jose A. Ferrer (4-3) recorded four outs for the win. Carlos Estévez (4-5) took the loss after allowing one run on two hits and a walk in the ninth.

The Nationals took a five-run lead in the first, highlighted by Nathaniel Lowe’s grand slam.

Royals starter Seth Lugo surrendered seven runs on six hits over four innings. The five runs in the first was his most since an eight-run fourth inning against the Dodgers on Aug. 7, 2023.

CJ Abrams hit his 16th homer leading off the fourth for a 7-3 Nationals lead.

The Royals chipped away with two runs in the first and one in the second before Vinnie Pasquantino’s three-run homer cut the Nationals lead to 7-6. Bobby Witt Jr. hit an eighth-inning sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Pasquantino has three homers and 11 RBIs in his last four games.

Nationals starter Jake Irvin allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks in four innings.

Kansas City hitters were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position against five Washington relievers.

The third of four Royals relievers, Luinder Avila made his major league debut pitching a hitless eighth.

Key moment

Pinch-runner Tyler Tolbert stole second and third before scoring on Witt’s game-tying eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

Key stat

Since inking a two-year contract extension July 28, Lugo has allowed 18 earned runs in 18 1/3 innings while failing to get through six innings in four starts.

Up next

Nationals: RHP Brad Lord (3-6, 3.28 ERA) takes the mound in Washington against the Phillies.

Royals: LHP Noah Cameron (6-5, 2.52) opens a homestand Friday against White Sox RHP Aaron Civale (3-7, 4.91).

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press