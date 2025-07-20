Nationals square off against the Padres with series tied 1-1

San Diego Padres (53-45, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (39-59, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (9-2, 2.88 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (4-8, 3.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -117, Nationals -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Washington has a 19-29 record at home and a 39-59 record overall. The Nationals have a 22-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego has gone 22-27 in road games and 53-45 overall. The Padres have gone 35-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Padres are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 24 home runs while slugging .523. Brady House is 12 for 39 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 18 home runs while slugging .489. Xander Bogaerts is 13 for 33 with two doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Padres: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press