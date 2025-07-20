Phillies and Angels play with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (48-50, fourth in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-42, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (6-7, 3.90 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (7-3, 2.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -185, Angels +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Angels are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Philadelphia has a 31-17 record in home games and a 56-42 record overall. The Phillies are 26-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has gone 24-27 on the road and 48-50 overall. The Angels have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .413.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 14 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs while hitting .251 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13 for 38 with seven doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 23 home runs while slugging .485. Zach Neto is 16 for 43 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Angels: 5-5, .285 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Angels: Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press