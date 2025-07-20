Dodgers host the Brewers on home losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (58-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (6-3, 3.28 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -128, Brewers +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers aim to end their five-game home losing streak with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Los Angeles has gone 33-19 in home games and 58-41 overall. The Dodgers have a 39-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee has a 25-23 record in road games and a 58-40 record overall. The Brewers have a 40-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 12 doubles, seven triples and 33 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 13 for 36 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 25 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 12 for 43 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 2-8, .205 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Brewers: 9-1, .274 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press