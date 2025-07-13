Benson triples and scores on 9th-inning error to left the Reds past the Rockies, 4-3

Benson triples and scores on 9th-inning error to left the Reds past the Rockies, 4-3 View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Will Benson tied it in the ninth inning with an RBI triple and scored on second baseman Orlando Arcia’s fielding error to give the Cincinnati Reds a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Spencer Steer opened the inning with single off Victor Vodnik (3-3) and scored on Benson’s triple that nearly went out. Noelvi Marte — who earlier homered for the second straight game — then hit a ball to second that Arcia bobbled.

Emilio Pagan (2-2) escaped a first-and-third, no-out jam for the victory. He had not pitched since since Wednesday.

Rookies Ryan Ritter and Yanquiel Fernandez provided the offense for Colorado.

Ritter, who played in his first big league game June 6, hit his first career home run with Fernandez on in the third inning. Fernandez had three hits, including an RBI double in the seventh inning.

Bradley Blalock pitched a season-high 5 2/3 innings, leaving with a 2-1 lead. Jimmy Herget left the bases loaded by striking out Benson in the sixth.

Brady Singer pitched 6 1/3 innings and tied his season high with nine strikeouts but avoided his fourth straight losing decision when the Reds rallied.

Key moment

Pagan struck out Brenton Doyle and Fernandez with runners on first and third and no outs in the ninth.

Key stat

Terry Francona reached 1,999 victories as a manager.

Up next

Colorado LHP Austin Gomber (0-2, 5.92 ERA) was to start Sunday against RHP Nick Martinez (6-9, 4.85 ERA).

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By GARY SCHATZ

Associated Press