Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado hit leadoff homers in Padres’ 4-3 win over Diamondbacks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado hit leadoff homers and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Thursday night to split a four-game series.

Machado led off the fifth inning with his 16th homer to give San Diego a 3-2 lead. Gavin Sheets then singled to chase Arizona starter Eduardo Rodriguez (3-6), and Xander Bogaerts doubled off reliever Juan Morillo to score Sheets.

Arizona cut it to 4-3 on Geraldo Perdomo’s RBI double in the seventh. Jeremiah Estrada pitched the eighth for San Diego, and Robert Suarez worked the ninth for his major league-leading 27th save. Adrian Morejon (7-3) was the winner.

After Arizona took a 2-0 lead in the third, Tatis led off the bottom of the inning with a homer to center, his 16th of the season and only the second off a left-hander. Jake Cronenworth tied it in the fourth with an RBI groundout.

Jake McCarthy robbed Tatis of a leadoff homer in the eighth with a leaping catch.

Jose Herrera and Corbin Carroll had consecutive sacrifice flies for Arizona in the third against Padres starter Randy Vásquez.

San Diego improved to 50-43, while Arizona fell to 46-48.

Key moment

Bogaerts doubled off Morillo in the fifth to score Sheets with the deciding run.

Key stat

San Diego was 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 13 men on base. Arizona was 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.

Up next

Arizona RHP Ryne Nelson (5 -2, 3.39) was set to face Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.19) on Friday night in Los Angeles. San Diego RHP Ryan Bergert (1-0, 2.67) was scheduled to start at home against Philadelphia LHP Ranger Suárez (7-2, 1.99).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb