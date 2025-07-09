San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-47, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (49-42, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (8-6, 5.32 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (3-8, 4.62 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -141, Diamondbacks +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

San Diego has gone 28-16 at home and 49-42 overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Arizona has a 22-22 record in road games and a 45-47 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 15 home runs while slugging .440. Luis Arraez is 14 for 39 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 18 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11 for 41 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .211 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Alek Thomas: day-to-day (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press