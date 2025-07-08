Dodgers come into matchup with the Brewers on losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-36, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (51-40, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.43 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (3-1, 3.20 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -125, Brewers +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to end a four-game slide with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 51-40 overall and 28-17 at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

Los Angeles has a 56-36 record overall and a 23-19 record in road games. The Dodgers are first in the NL with 141 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 18 home runs while slugging .459. Jackson Chourio is 12 for 38 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Will Smith leads the Dodgers with a .332 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 43 walks and 45 RBIs. Freddie Freeman is 11 for 38 with a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .219 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (foot), Tommy Edman: day-to-day (toe), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press