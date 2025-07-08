Naylor homers as the Diamondbacks beat the Padres 6-3 on Machado’s big night

Naylor homers as the Diamondbacks beat the Padres 6-3 on Machado’s big night View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer against his original team and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat San Diego 6-3 on Monday night after Padres slugger Manny Machado got his 2,000th career hit.

Machado hit a hard shot off the glove of diving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo leading off the fourth inning and received a standing ovation. Machado, whose milestone hit came off starter Zac Gallen, became the fifth active player and 297th overall to reach 2,000 hits.

Machado’s third hit of the night was a homer off Kyle Backhus leading off the eighth, his 15th of the season and 357th of his career. The All-Star slugger also had a single in the first.

Machado grounded into a game-ending double play against Kevin Ginkel, who earned his second save.

Yu Darvish (0-1) made his season debut for the Padres after being sidelined with right elbow inflammation since spring training. He allowed two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings, struck out five and walked two. He got a nice ovation when he was lifted.

Naylor homered to center field off Yuki Matsui with one out in the fifth and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. aboard on a single. It was his 11th. Naylor made his big league debut with the Padres in 2019 and was traded to Cleveland on Aug. 31, 2020, in the nine-player deal that brought Mike Clevinger to San Diego.

Gallen (7-9) pitched six strong innings, holding the Padres to one unearned run and five hits while striking out nine and walking one. He improved to 4-0 in his last five starts against San Diego.

Naylor walked leading off the second and scored on All-Star Eugenio Suárez’s double that rattled around in the left-field corner. Gurriel’s single in the third brought in Corbin Carroll, who hit a leadoff double and advanced on Perdomo’s sacrifice bunt. Carroll hit an RBI triple in the eighth and scored on Perdomo’s single.

Key moment

Machado’s milestone hit came a day after his 33rd birthday.

Key stat

Machado is the 12th-youngest player with 2,000 career hits and at least 350 homers.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (7-4, 3.55 ERA) and Padres RHP Nick Pivetta (9-2, 3.25) are scheduled to start Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press