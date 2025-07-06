Padres take on the Rangers after Arraez’s 4-hit game

Texas Rangers (44-45, third in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-41, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jack Leiter (0-0); Padres: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Texas Rangers after Luis Arraez’s four-hit game on Saturday.

San Diego has a 47-41 record overall and a 26-15 record in home games. The Padres are 33-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas has a 44-45 record overall and an 18-26 record in road games. The Rangers are 20-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .292 batting average, and has 21 doubles, 14 home runs, 35 walks and 52 RBIs. Arraez is 15 for 41 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Langford has 10 doubles and 13 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 11 for 37 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press