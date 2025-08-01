Ozuna’s sacrifice fly in 10th gives Braves 12-11 win over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Marcel Ozuna drove in Matt Olson with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 12-11 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night in a game that featured a total of 12 pitchers and 30 hits combined.

Ozzie Albies had four hits, scored two runs and drove in two to pace the Braves, who broke a 3-3 tie with eight runs in the eighth inning, only to give up eight runs in the bottom of the frame.

Pierce Johnson (2-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings and Raisel Iglesias got his 13th save.

Cincinnati’s Emilio Pagán (2-4) retired all three batters he faced but took the loss.

The Braves opened the eighth with three infield hits, including a bunt single by Michael Harris II. Atlanta scored eight runs off four Reds pitchers in the inning.

The Reds first eight batters had hits to start the bottom of the inning, including three-run home runs by Ke’Bryan Hayes and Spencer Steer, to tie the game at 11-all.

Combined, there were five pitchers, 25 batters and 16 hits in the eighth.

Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run home run to stake the Reds to a lead early.

Carlos Carrasco’s contract was selected by the Braves before the game. He gave up De La Cruz’s 19th home run and first since June 23 against the Yankees.

Carrasco pitched six innings allowing three runs on seven hits.

Tyler Kinley, acquired from the Braves from the Rockies on Wednesday, pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Key moment

Hayes, who the Reds acquired from Pittsburgh on Thursday to improve their defense, misplayed a potential inning-ending double play that allowed the Braves to tie the game.

Key stat

De La Cruz broke a career-high, 29-game homerless streak.

Up next

The Reds’ Brady Singer (8-8, 4.60 ERA) opposes Atlanta’s Bryce Elder (4-7, 6.29) on Friday.

By GARY SCHATZ

Associated Press