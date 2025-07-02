Rays host Athletics, look to end home skid

Athletics (36-52, fifth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (47-39, third in the AL East)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mitch Spence (2-3, 3.82 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Pepiot (5-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -223, Athletics +184; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays aim to end their three-game home slide with a victory against the Athletics.

Tampa Bay has a 47-39 record overall and a 27-25 record in home games. The Rays have gone 31-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The Athletics are 36-52 overall and 21-25 in road games. The Athletics are 31-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Junior Caminero leads the Rays with 39 extra base hits (18 doubles and 21 home runs). Brandon Lowe is 12 for 36 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has 16 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .339 for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 10 for 37 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .277 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Manuel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jonny Deluca: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ha-Seong Kim: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Bigge: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Richie Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (hamstring), Austin Wynns: day-to-day (undisclosed), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press