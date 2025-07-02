Angels bring 1-0 series lead over Braves into game 2

Los Angeles Angels (42-42, third in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (38-46, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (3-6, 2.79 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Braves: Didier Fuentes (0-2, 10.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Angels +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Atlanta Braves with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta has a 23-18 record at home and a 38-46 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 42-42 record overall and a 22-22 record on the road. The Angels have a 28-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 15 home runs, 51 walks and 52 RBIs while hitting .262 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 11 for 39 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 RBIs while hitting .273 for the Angels. Jo Adell is 14 for 39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Angels: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press