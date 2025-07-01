Guerrero breaks tie with 2-run single in 6th and Blue Jays beat Yankees 5-4 View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke a tie with a two-run single in the sixth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Monday night.

Guerrero went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Ernie Clement had two hits and scored twice as the Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run homer and Cody Bellinger added a solo shot for the Yankees, who squandered a 3-1 lead.

Toronto tied it on RBI singles by pinch-hitter Nathan Lukes and Clement in the sixth. Blue Jays outfielder George Springer exited after crashing headfirst into Chisholm’s right leg trying to advance to third base on Guerrero’s go-ahead hit off Jonathan Loáisiga.

An inning earlier, Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham was removed because of a tight left hamstring. He was replaced by Jasson Domínguez.

Making his second start since returning from injury, Max Scherzer allowed two runs and three hits in five innings for Toronto. He struck out seven and walked none.

Brendon Little (4-1) got the win despite allowing Giancarlo Stanton’s RBI single in the sixth.

Bellinger cut it to 5-4 with a homer off Mason Fluharty in the eighth. Chad Green ended the inning and Jeff Hoffman finished for his 19th save in 23 chances.

Key moment

Yankees starter Carlos Rodón exited with a 3-1 lead after Davis Schneider doubled to begin the sixth. Mark Leiter Jr. (4-5) allowed hits to three of the four batters he faced before Loáisiga entered. Springer reached on catcher’s interference ahead of Guerrero’s pivotal hit.

Key stats

Aaron Judge drew his 20th intentional walk in the eighth, leaving him three shy of the Yankees record set by Mickey Mantle in 1957. … Chisholm is batting .318 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 24 games since returning June 3 from a strained right oblique.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (6-6, 4.21 ERA) faces Yankees LHP Max Fried (10-2, 1.92) in Tuesday’s Canada Day matinee.

