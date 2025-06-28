Mastrobuoni has winning hit for Mariners in 12th after his incredible catch extends game at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Miles Mastrobuoni had a two-out RBI single in the 12th inning after making an incredible catch to extend the game and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Friday night.

Mastrobuoni hit a liner to left field that scored Randy Arozarena, who slid in just ahead of Ezequiel Durán’s throw and catcher Kyle Higashioka’s sweeping tag. The Rangers challenged the safe call, which was upheld after a replay review.

After entering as a pinch-hitter in the 10th inning, Mastrobuoni stayed in the game at third base. He made a running, over-the-shoulder catch down the line in left on Corey Seager’s opposite-way popup with the bases loaded to end the 11th.

Eduard Bazardo (3-0), the seventh Mariners pitcher, worked the final two innings. Shawn Armstrong (2-3), who threw the top of the 12th, was the eighth Texas pitcher.

J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodríguez, the top two batters in the batting other, both had three hits and scored twice as Seattle (42-39) reached the midpoint of its season. The Mariners never trailed, but blew a 5-1 lead they had in the sixth inning.

Seager homered for the Rangers, his eighth of the season — all solo shots. Adolis García had three RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning.

Donovan Solano had an RBI single in the Mariners 10th, on a soft liner off the tip of Durán’s glove when he made a diving attempt to catch the ball.

Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi allowed three runs and five hits in three innings after being activated from the injured list, exactly one month after his last start before going on the IL with elbow inflammation.

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert struck out seven, but allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Key moment

Mastrobuoni’s incredible catch in the 11th that would have been fair if not caught, and would have ended the game.

Key stat

The Rangers turned five inning-ending double plays, two in extra innings. Another double plays came in the seventh, right after shortstop Seager’s fielding error ended a franchise-record 17-game streak without an error.

Up next

Seattle RHP Bryan Woo (7-4, 3.12 ERA) makes his 16th start of the season Saturday. He has thrown at least six innings every start, the longest season-opening streak for a Mariners pitcher since Randy Johnson in his first 20 starts in 1993.

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer