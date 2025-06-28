Nick Martinez and Spencer Steer just miss making history in Reds’ 8-1 win over Padres

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds were on the verge of making history twice Friday night against the San Diego Padres.

Nick Martinez was three outs away from becoming the 18th pitcher in Reds franchise history to toss a no-hitter, and first baseman Spencer Steer was one swing away from becoming the second Reds player to homer four times in a game.

But, both Martinez and Steer fell short.

It was still a memorable night at Great American Ball Park as Cincinnati beat San Diego 8-1 for their eighth win in 12 games.

Martinez (5-8) didn’t allow a hit until pinch-hitter Elias Diaz doubled off the left-center field wall in the ninth. Martinez matched his career high with 112 pitches. He walked two and struck out six before giving way to Taylor Rogers, who sealed the win.

Martinez retired 22 straight batters between a walk in the first inning and another to Trenton Brooks to start the ninth.

It was the longest no-hit bid against the Padres since Arizona’s Tyler Gilbert completed the feat on Aug. 14, 2021.

“That’s as nervous as I’ve been in a long, long time,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “They say good things happen to good people. What he did this week going to the bullpen. He deserved that.”

It was a far cry from Martinez’s last start on June 19, when he allowed seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in a 12-5 loss to the Twins. His next two appearances came in relief, tossing three scoreless innings.

“My last start, focus wasn’t quite there, got shelled, which isn’t fun,” the 34-year-old right-hander said. “Coming out of the pen allowed me to simplify things. It definitely helped me tonight.”

Martinez came within three outs of the first no-hitter by a Reds pitcher since Wade Miley on May 7, 2021, in a 3-0 win at Cleveland.

Steer homered in the second inning and again in the fourth off Padres right-hander Dylan Cease. He then hit a two-run homer in the fifth off lefty Yuki Matsui. He came to bat leading off the eighth and struck out on a 3-2 pitch from David Morgan.

“With the score being 8-0 and it being the eighth inning, I can say that for the first time in my life, I didn’t want to walk,” Steer said. “I was trying to give myself a chance to hit a fourth. You never know how many opportunities you’ll get at that.”

It’s the first career three-homer game for Steer, who has nine homers this season.

The only other Reds player to go deep four times in a game was Scooter Gennett on June 6, 2017, against the Cardinals, also at Great American Ball Park.

Steer said his golf game on Thursday’s off day offered no indication that he’d have a big day at the plate on Friday.

“I shanked every shot I hit in the front nine,” he said, smiling.

Following his third homer, Steer refused to grant the crowd’s request for a curtain call.

“He’s so humble, he wasn’t comfortable coming out,” Francona said. “Part of me thinks it’s cool that he’s so modest that he just doesn’t want to do it.”

The possibility of a no-hitter and a four-homer game on the same night seemed unlikely, until Friday.

“That would have been one hell of a night,” Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson said.

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press