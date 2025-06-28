José Berríos, Blue Jays bullpen keep Red Sox bats silent in 9-0 series-opening win View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — José Berríos pitched seven scoreless innings, George Springer had three hits and two RBI singles, and the Toronto Blue Jays earned a 9-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Bo Bichette, Alejandro Kirk, Ernie Clement and Andrés Giménez also drove in runs for Toronto, which has won six of eight meetings with its AL East rivals this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added two hits.

Berríos (4-3) allowed just four hits and struck out eight and surrendered only one walk in handing Boston its sixth loss in a row.

Boston’s Brayan Bello (3-3) gave up three runs off eight hits over six innings with a strikeout. But he didn’t get support from a Red Sox lineup that has managed just four runs over their last three games. Boston was held to one run or none for the 15th time this season.

Boston opponents have scored at least eight runs four times over the last nine games — all Red Sox losses.

Guerrero Jr. was a late addition the the Blue Jays’ lineup. He left their series finale win over Cleveland on Thursday after being hit by a pitch in his right forearm. X-rays didn’t reveal a fracture, but manager John Schneider originally was going to be cautious and start Clement at first base.

Key moment

With runners on first and second with two outs in the first, Springer lined a single to center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela. Guerrero Jr., who was on second, tried to score and was called out on Rafaela’s throw home to catcher Connor Wong. Toronto challenged, and replay showed Wong missed on the tag, overturning the call.

Key stat

This marks the first six-game losing streak for Boston since Sept. 26, 2022.

Up next

RHP Chris Bassitt (7-3, 3.61 ERA) is set to start to make his 17th start of the season for the Blue Jays on Saturday. RHP Lucas Giolito (3-1, 4.53) is slated to make his 11th start for the Red Sox.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer