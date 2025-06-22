Giants and Red Sox meet, winner takes 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (40-38, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (43-34, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (3-1, 4.73 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (8-2, 2.68 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -159, Red Sox +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco has a 24-14 record at home and a 43-34 record overall. The Giants have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.28.

Boston is 40-38 overall and 18-21 on the road. The Red Sox have a 9-18 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 19 doubles and 16 home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 13 for 34 with three doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 28 RBIs for the Red Sox. Marcelo Mayer is 4 for 29 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by four runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .196 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press