Padres and Royals square off with series tied 1-1

Kansas City Royals (38-39, third in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (41-35, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Seth Lugo (4-5, 3.05 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -114, Padres -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego is 41-35 overall and 22-13 in home games. Padres hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Kansas City is 19-20 on the road and 38-39 overall. Royals pitchers have a collective 3.42 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 RBIs for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 13 for 42 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 26 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 14 for 39 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .261 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by three runs

Royals: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Merrill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press