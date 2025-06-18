Tatis, Ohtani and Iglesias hit by pitches. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gets ejected vs Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres starter Randy Vásquez in the third inning Tuesday night, and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was ejected after arguing on the field.

In the top of the inning, Dodgers reliever Lou Trivino plunked Fernando Tatis Jr., the second time the slugger has been hit by the Dodgers this season.

In apparent retaliation, Ohtani was hit in the right leg just above his knee, drawing heavy boos from the crowd. Ohtani spun around and limped toward first, but he was soon laughing with Padres first baseman Luis Arráez.

The umpires warned both benches, and crew chief Marvin Hudson told Roberts not to come out of the dugout. He did anyway and had an animated discussion with Hudson along the third base line, telling him, “I just want to talk.” Apparently upset that his team had been warned, Roberts grew increasingly angry while gesturing sharply.

Third base umpire Tripp Gibson came over and moved himself in front of Hudson to separate the crew chief and Roberts. Gibson soon tossed Roberts, his first ejection this season and the 13th of his career.

Dodgers reliever Matt Sauer hit Padres shortstop Jose Iglesias on his left hand with a pitch leading off the seventh.

In the series opener Monday night, Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages was hit by a pitch from Padres starter Dylan Cease. Pages stared down Cease, Roberts came on the field and one of the umpires stood on the mound in front of Cease.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer