Narváez walk-off single in 10th helps Red Sox earn 3rd straight win over Yankees, 2-1 in 10 innings

BOSTON (AP) — Carlos Narváez hit a walk-off RBI single off the wall in the 10th inning after Aaron Judge hit a tying solo home run in the ninth and the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night.

Ceddanne Rafaela added an RBI.

Boston has now won its last three against its longtime rivals. The loss snaps a three-game overall win streak for New York, which came in off a sweep of Kansas City last week.

Jarren Duran grounded out to open the 10th, moving automatic runner David Hamilton to third. Reliever Tim Hill (3-2) then walked Rafael Devers. After a strikeout, Narváez came to the plate.

Garrett Whitlock (5-0) pitched a scoreless 10th to salvage a master performance by Boston starter Garrett Crochet, who pitched a career-high 8 1/3 innings, yielding four hits and striking out seven.

Crochet gave up just three of those hits over eight innings, striking out Judge each of the first three times he faced him.

His luck ran out the fourth time when Judge unloaded on Crochet’s seventh pitch of the at-bat — a 99.6 mph fastball — belting it 443 feet over the Green Monster.

Crochet was replaced by Aroldis Chapman, who got the final two outs of the inning.

Yankees starter Ryan Yarbrough gave up four hits over 4 2/3 innings, walked three and struck out three.

Key moment

With two outs in the 10th , Yankees manager Aaron Boone challenged a foul ball call on a grounder by DJ LaMahieu down the first baseline. A review determined it to be foul. Boone came out to argue and was ejected.

Key stats

Judge is now 1 for 7 with six strikeouts against Crochet this season.

Up Next

LHP Carlos Rodón (8-4, 2.87 ERA) took the loss in the finale of last week’s series against the Red Sox. RHP Hunter Dobbins (3-1, 4.20) has won each of his last three starts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer