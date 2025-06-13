Diamondbacks take on the Padres in first of 3-game series

San Diego Padres (38-29, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (34-34, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Stephen Kolek (3-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (2-2, 4.60 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -125, Padres +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Arizona has a 34-34 record overall and an 18-17 record at home. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

San Diego is 17-17 in road games and 38-29 overall. The Padres have gone 20-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads the Diamondbacks with a .302 batting average, and has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBIs. Ketel Marte is 13 for 35 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 RBIs while hitting .259 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 16 for 42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .248 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Padres: 5-5, .236 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press