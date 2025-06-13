Angels bring win streak into game against the Orioles

Los Angeles Angels (33-34, second in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (27-40, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-7, 5.61 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Orioles: Charlie Morton (2-7, 6.59 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -173, Angels +144; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 27-40 record overall and a 13-19 record at home. The Orioles are 17-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 18-18 in road games and 33-34 overall. The Angels have a 22-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins ranks second on the Orioles with 21 extra base hits (11 doubles and 10 home runs). Jordan Westburg is 3 for 11 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 31 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs). Jo Adell is 9 for 33 with six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Angels: 7-3, .227 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press