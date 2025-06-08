Angels reliever Robert Stephenson sidelined indefinitely by stretched biceps nerve

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A pair of MRI tests revealed no structural damage to Robert Stephenson’s surgically repaired right elbow, but the Los Angeles Angels reliever was diagnosed with a stretched biceps nerve that will sideline him indefinitely.

“The good news is there’s no major injury or anything. It’s just a matter of how long it’s going to take,” Stephenson said Saturday night before a game against the Seattle Mariners. “It could be something that disappears overnight. It could be something that takes a couple weeks or longer. They’re kind of tricky.”

The 32-year-old Stephenson was expected to be one of the team’s top relievers after signing a three-year, $33-million deal in January of 2024, but he missed all of last season after undergoing an ulnar collateral ligament repair with an internal brace in May of 2024.

He returned with an encouraging 12-pitch, perfect inning against the New York Yankees on May 28 but felt some discomfort in the bullpen while warming up for a May 30 appearance in Cleveland, a game in which Stephenson was pulled after three pitches.

“You can’t treat it like a muscle or a ligament or anything, so we’re waiting for it to settle down before I start throwing again,” Stephenson said. “It’s just kind of a freak injury. It’s weird. I don’t think they’ve seen stuff like this very often. (The doctors) said they’ve seen something similar in 2018, but I don’t think there’s much to work with.”



