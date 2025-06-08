Gavin Lux hits a grand slam, Reds rout Diamondbacks 13-1 for 2nd win of the day View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gavin Lux hit a grand slam, Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered for the second straight game and the Cincinnati Reds routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-1 on Saturday after completing a suspended game with a 4-3 victory in 10 innings.

TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz drew walks off Arizona starter Ryne Nelson, and Encarnacion-Strand hit his fourth homer for a 3-0 lead. Will Benson walked and took third on Tyler Stephenson’s double before scoring on Spencer Steer’s single. Jake Fraley drove in a run with a forceout for a 5-0 first-inning lead.

Eugenio Suárez went 2 for 4 and led off the third against Nick Martinez (4-6) with his 17th home run for the Diamondbacks’ run.

Lux’s grand slam came off reliever Kendall Graveman, who needed 33 pitches to end the fourth after coming in with two on and no outs.

Graveman gave up a single to Matt McLain to load the bases before hitting Friedl with a pitch to force in a run. Lux hit his next pitch out to right field for a 10-1 lead. De La Cruz doubled and scored on a Stephenson single in the eight-run inning. Stephenson finished 3 for 5 and scored twice.

Martinez allowed a run on six hits in six innings with six strikeouts. Joe La Sorsa, Brent Suter and Lyon Richardson pitched a scoreless inning to close.

Nelson (2-2) gave up seven runs in three innings. Graveman allowed six runs in an inning.

Key moment

Encarnacion-Strand’s first-inning homer gave the Reds all the runs they needed to climb within a game of .500 at 32-33.

Key stat

Two of Lux’s three grand slams have come against Arizona. He hit his other two in 2021 while playing for the Dodgers.

Up next

RHP Zac Gallen (4-7, 5.13) was set to start Sunday for Arizona against Cincinnati RHP Brady Singer (6-4, 4.66) in th series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb