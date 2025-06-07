Encarnacion-Strand lifts the Reds over the Diamondbacks 4-3 in 10th inning of suspended game

Encarnacion-Strand lifts the Reds over the Diamondbacks 4-3 in 10th inning of suspended game View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in the sixth inning to tie the game before it was suspended Friday night and then hit a walk-off double in the 10th on Saturday to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3.

Encarnacion-Strand’s heroics came in his first game since April 17 after coming off the injured list Friday. It was the first walk-off win this season for the Reds (31-33) and their first victory in extra innings.

Encarnacion-Strand hit his third home run — a one-out solo shot off rookie Cristian Mena to tie it at 3-all in the sixth. Mena got pinch hitter Gavin Lux to ground out with men on to end the inning before rain stopped play.

Ketel Marte hit his 12th home run — a two-run shot in the third — and Geraldo Perdomo followed with his sixth as Arizona grabbed a 3-0 lead.

TJ Friedl hit his fifth homer — a two-run shot in the bottom half — to make it 3-2.

Tony Santillan (1-1) struck out two in a scoreless 10th for the win. Graham Ashcraft struck out four in the first two innings Saturday and Emilio Pagán fanned two in a perfect ninth. Starter Nick Lodolo allowed three runs on five hits in six innings.

Ryan Thompson (1-2) was tagged with the loss after Encarnacion-Strand drove in mandatory runner Jake Fraley. Starter Eduardo Rodriguez gave up two runs on six hits in five innings. Reliever Jalen Beeks struck out 3 of 5 batters after play resumed.

Key moment

Encarnacion-Strand’s homer on Friday came just in time to take a rain-shortened win away from the D-backs and force a suspension.

Key stat

Five of Arizona’s six hits came in the first five innings.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (2-1, 3.43) will start the regularly scheduled game against Reds RHP Nick Martinez (3-6, 3.89).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb