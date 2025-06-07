Braves’ all-time saves leader Craig Kimbrel designated for assignment 1 day after getting promoted View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Craig Kimbrel’s stay with the Atlanta Braves lasted just one day as the team designated the franchise’s career saves leader for assignment Saturday and recalled left-handed pitcher Austin Cox.

The Braves had selected Kimbrel from Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd before opening a road series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Kimbrel pitched a scoreless seventh inning in the Braves’ 5-4 loss in 10 innings.

Kimbrel had been called up from the minors a day after Atlanta blew a 10-4 ninth-inning lead against Arizona and lost 11-10, the first time the Braves lost a game after leading by at least six runs in the ninth since 1973.

Kimbrel spent his first five seasons in the big leagues with Atlanta, leading the league in saves each year from 2011-14. His 186 saves are the most ever for a Braves pitcher. He was traded to San Diego before the 2015 season opener, and he has pitched for several teams since. He was with Baltimore last season.

