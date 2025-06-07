Mariners take road losing streak into matchup with the Angels

Seattle Mariners (32-30, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-33, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-3, 3.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-7, 5.34 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -161, Angels +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the Los Angeles Angels looking to break a three-game road slide.

Los Angeles is 29-33 overall and 11-15 in home games. The Angels have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .404.

Seattle is 16-13 in road games and 32-30 overall. The Mariners have hit 81 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

The teams match up Saturday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has a .274 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 11 doubles, a triple and three home runs. Mike Trout is 10 for 25 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 11 doubles and 24 home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 14 for 37 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mariners: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (groin), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Mariners: Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trent Thornton: 15-Day IL (stomach), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press