Athletics play the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (25-37, fifth in the AL East) vs. Athletics (25-40, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Charlie Morton (2-7, 6.20 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (1-5, 4.54 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -122, Athletics +102; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics face the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead.

The Athletics are 25-40 overall and 11-22 in home games. The Athletics have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

Baltimore has a 25-37 record overall and a 13-20 record on the road. Orioles hitters have a collective .388 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has eight home runs, 14 walks and 36 RBIs while hitting .369 for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 16 for 38 with five doubles, a home run and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Hearn has eight doubles and nine home runs for the Orioles. Jackson Holliday is 12 for 41 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .263 batting average, 7.84 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Denzel Clarke: day-to-day (shoulder), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press