Injured Francisco Lindor pinch hits in 9th, delivers 2-run double as Mets beat Rockies 4-2 View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Francisco Lindor, broken toe and all, hit a go-ahead two-run double in the ninth inning and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 on Friday night.

Lindor lined a cutter from reliever Zach Agnos (0-2) into right field, scoring Juan Soto from second. Pete Alonso used a nifty slide on the play to avoid the tag and give the Mets a 4-2 lead.

Lindor was questionable to play at all this weekend after his right pinky toe was broken by a pitch in the first inning on Wednesday.

Alonso also added a two-run double in the seventh on a night the Mets were 2 of 15 with runners in scoring position.

Ryne Stanek (2-4) pitched out of a no-out, bases loaded jam in the eighth courtesy of an unassisted double play by Brett Baty at third and a strikeout.

Edwin Díaz turned in a perfect ninth for his 14th save.

Mickey Moniak had an RBI single in the seventh and a solo homer off Mets starter Kodai Senga in the third.

The Rockies saw their three-game winning streak halted after sweeping the Marlins in Miami. Shortstop Ryan Ritter lined a triple in his major league debut.

Antonio Senzatela has scuffled to get loose at times in the first this season. So the Rockies employed a new strategy — they had Ryan Rolison open the game. Senzatela took the mound in the second. He pitched four scoreless innings despite surrendering three hits and four walks.

Ronny Mauricio had a double in eighth, his first hit since being called up Tuesday.

Key Moment

The Mets had a successful challenge in the fifth at home plate that resulted in a crucial out.

Key Stat

The Mets left 12 runners on base.

Up Next

The Mets will throw right Clay Holmes (6-3, 3.07 ERA) on Saturday, while the Rockies go with lefty Carson Palmquist (0-4, 8.50) .

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer