Astros’ pitching shines again in second straight shutout of Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) — Victor Caratini homered, Isaac Paredes drove in a run and the Houston Astros shut out the Philadelphia Phillies for a second straight game with a 2-0 victory on Wednesday night.

Houston starter Colton Gordon (3-1) allowed four singles and struck out four in five innings. Josh Hader struck out one in the ninth for his 21st save.

Jeremy Peña hit a leadoff ground-rule double and scored on a groundball single by Isaac Paredes to give Houston an early lead.

Houston’s pitching staff had retired nine straight when Brandon Marsh singled to right field off Bryan King with one out in the eighth. Trea Turner’s single on a grounder to center field sent Marsh to third before Kyle Schwarber singled on an infield grounder to load the bases.

But, King struck out Alec Bohm before Nick Castellanos grounded out to leave Philadelphia emptyhanded.

Caratini’s solo shot came with two outs in the bottom of the inning to give the Astros an insurance run.

Wednesday’s win comes after the Astros got a 1-0 victory in Tuesday’s series opener.

Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler (7-3) yielded four hits and a run while striking out eight in six innings.

The Phillies had runners on first and second with one out in the fifth, but Gordon struck out Marsh and Turner to end the threat.

Jake Meyers sprinted to make a catch on the warning track in center field on a ball hit by Bryson Stott for the second out of the seventh inning.

Key moment

King shutting the Phillies down after loading the bases in the eighth to preserve the lead.

Key stat

Wednesday was the sixth time the Phillies have been shut out this season. Philadelphia has not scored a run in 19 straight innings.

Up next

Houston RHP Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.88 ERA), whose ERA leads the majors, opposes LHP Cristopher Sánchez (6-2, 2.87) when the series concludes Thursday.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer