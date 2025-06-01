José Ramírez homers, Gavin Williams allows only 1 hit in 6 2/3 innings as Guardians beat Angels 4-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez homered during a three-run fourth inning, Gavin Williams allowed only one hit in 6 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Sunday.

Ramírez extended Cleveland’s lead to 2-0 when he connected on a slider from Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz (3-7) and put it into the stands in right-center for his team-leading 11th homer to lead off the fourth.

Nolan Jones added a two-run single with the bases loaded for the other runs in the inning as the Guardians took two of three games in the weekend series.

Williams (5-3) had a no hitter through 5 2/3 innings until Zach Neto’s single to right field in the sixth inning. Williams ended up allowing two unearned runs with two walks and six strikeouts.

It was the first time in 44 major league starts that the 25-year old right-hander had not allowed a hit through five innings.

Emmanuel Clase retired the Angels in order in the ninth for his 13th save.

Key moment

Angels slugger Mike Trout was not in the starting lineup, but came in during the seventh inning and had an RBI single. Trout was activated on Friday after missing nearly a month because of a bone bruise on his left knee and went 5 for 10 in the series.

Key stat

Ramírez has an on-base streak of 28 games. He is batting .394 (43 for 109) with six home runs, 15 RBIs and a 1.115 OPS since it began on April 30.

Up next

Angels: Continue their road trip with a three-game set in Boston. Left-hander Tyler Anderson (2-2, 3.39 ERA) takes the mound on Monday.

Guardians: Open a three-game series in New York against the Yankees on Tuesday with RHP Tanner Bibee (4-5, 3.86 ERA) getting the start.

