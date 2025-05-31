Clear
Mookie Betts’ late-night mishap leaves Dodgers star sidelined for 2nd straight game with broken toe

By AP News
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts fractured his fourth left toe and missed his second straight game Saturday.

“The last couple days, it’s been hard for him to even put on a shoe, so that’s obviously why he’s not in the lineup,” manager Dave Roberts said. “But I still don’t believe it’s going to be an IL stint. I think day-to-day is fair right now.”

Roberts said Betts injured himself after the Dodgers returned from their road trip midweek.

“It was something in the middle of the night in his house, in his bedroom,” he said. “It was dark and he kind of hit something.”

Rookie Hyeseong Kim started in Betts’ place Saturday against the New York Yankees.

Betts missed the Dodgers’ season-opening series in Japan with an illness that caused him to drop weight because he wasn’t able to keep food down.

