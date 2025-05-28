Skenes dominates into 7th inning and Pirates rout Diamondbacks 10-1 for 2nd road series win

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Skenes pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Oneil Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates romped past the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-1 on Wednesday.

The Pirates rallied from a 6-2 deficit with seven runs in the eighth inning to beat the Diamondbacks 9-6 on Tuesday night.

There was no need for a comeback with Skenes (4-5) on the mound.

The reigning NL Rookie of the Year allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked none in 6 2/3 innings. He snapped a three-game losing streak with his first win in six starts since April 25 at Dodger Stadium.

Skenes has not permitted more than six hits in any of his 35 starts, a major league record to begin a career.

Pittsburgh took two of three from skidding Arizona for its second road series win this season. The other one came April 22-24 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Zac Gallen (3-7) gave up six runs — five earned — on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings. Gallen walked the leadoff batter three times and all three scored.

Arizona has lost seven of eight.

Henry Davis hit a run-scoring single in the second inning after a leadoff walk and Pittsburgh scored two runs in the fifth on second baseman Jordan Lawler’s throwing error following a leadoff walk.

Gallen issued another leadoff walk in the sixth and was pulled after Ke’Bryan Hayes’ run-scoring single. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run double off Juan Morillo, and Bryan Reynolds made it 8-0 with an RBI triple.

Key moment

Kiner-Falefa broke open the game with his double in the sixth.

Key stat

Pittsburgh scored 19 straight runs against Arizona in two games before pinch-hitter Tim Tawa’s leadoff homer in the ninth.

Up next

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (1-6, 3.66 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game series at San Diego on Friday. The Diamondbacks had not announced a scheduled starter for Friday’s opener of a three-game home series against Washington.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer