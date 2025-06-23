Angels host the Red Sox to start 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (40-39, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (37-40, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Walker Buehler (5-5, 5.95 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.38 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -126, Angels +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Boston Red Sox to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 16-18 in home games and 37-40 overall. The Angels are 25-15 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston is 40-39 overall and 18-22 in road games. The Red Sox have a 29-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has 15 doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .283 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 10 for 34 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 18 doubles, eight triples and five home runs for the Red Sox. Romy Gonzalez is 10 for 31 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by four runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .208 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

