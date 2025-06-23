Padres take on the Nationals in first of 3-game series

Washington Nationals (32-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (42-35, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (4-8, 4.71 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Padres: Stephen Kolek (3-2, 3.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -162, Nationals +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Washington Nationals on Monday to start a three-game series.

San Diego has a 23-13 record at home and a 42-35 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

Washington is 32-46 overall and 16-22 on the road. The Nationals have gone 25-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, four triples and three home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 8 for 39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 18 doubles and seven home runs for the Nationals. James Wood is 10 for 38 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 2-8, .259 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press