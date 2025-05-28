Padres look to sweep series against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (21-32, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (31-22, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-7, 8.04 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Padres: Kyle Hart (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -164, Marlins +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Padres can sweep the series with a win.

San Diego has an 18-8 record in home games and a 31-22 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.57 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

Miami is 21-32 overall and 8-17 on the road. The Marlins are 18-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 RBIs for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 8 for 41 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers has seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 32 RBIs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 11 for 38 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press