Guardians host the Dodgers on home losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (34-21, first in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (29-25, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0); Guardians: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -147, Guardians +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to break their three-game home losing streak.

Cleveland has a 29-25 record overall and a 14-10 record in home games. The Guardians have gone 8-4 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 34-21 record overall and a 15-13 record on the road. The Dodgers lead the NL with 87 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .314 batting average, and has 12 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 19 RBIs. Jose Ramirez is 16 for 43 with three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has nine doubles, four triples and 20 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 14 for 40 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press