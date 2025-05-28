Astros play the Athletics after Altuve’s 4-hit game

Athletics (23-32, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (29-25, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (1-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers (0-1, 6.57 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -239, Athletics +196; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Athletics after Jose Altuve’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Houston is 19-10 at home and 29-25 overall. The Astros have gone 17-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The Athletics are 23-32 overall and 14-13 on the road. The Athletics have hit 68 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Astros with 11 home runs while slugging .480. Altuve is 15 for 38 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 RBIs for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 7 for 34 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .254 batting average, 5.99 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ronel Blanco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

Athletics: Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press