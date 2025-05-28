Tigers look to keep home win streak alive, host the Giants

San Francisco Giants (31-24, third in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (36-20, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (3-3, 3.81 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Tigers: Jackson Jobe (4-1, 4.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -114, Giants -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the San Francisco Giants.

Detroit is 36-20 overall and 20-8 in home games. The Tigers are 25-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco has a 31-24 record overall and a 14-15 record in road games. The Giants have a 19-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 14 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .238 for the Tigers. Zach McKinstry is 6 for 30 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has 14 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 10 for 40 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .219 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by three runs

Giants: 5-5, .186 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Giants: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press