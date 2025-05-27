Yankees take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels

New York Yankees (33-20, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-28, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.88 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -190, Angels +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees visit the Los Angeles Angels trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 10-13 record at home and a 25-28 record overall. The Angels have a 13-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has a 33-20 record overall and a 15-11 record on the road. The Yankees lead the AL with 86 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 11 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 12 for 36 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a .398 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 36 walks and 47 RBIs. Cody Bellinger is 16 for 39 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .262 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Yankees: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Yankees: Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (side), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press