Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants meet in game 2 of series

San Francisco Giants (31-23, third in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (35-20, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (5-4, 2.67 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Tigers: Jack Flaherty (2-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -120, Tigers +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

Detroit has gone 19-8 in home games and 35-20 overall. The Tigers have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .410.

San Francisco has a 31-23 record overall and a 14-14 record in road games. The Giants have gone 19-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 13 home runs while slugging .524. Zach McKinstry is 6 for 30 with two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee leads the Giants with a .285 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 14 walks and 31 RBIs. Heliot Ramos is 11 for 40 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 6-4, .205 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Giants: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press