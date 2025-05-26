Tigers host the Giants to start 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (31-22, second in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (34-20, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (2-0, 1.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Tigers: Keider Montero (1-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -111, Giants -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the San Francisco Giants on Monday to open a three-game series.

Detroit has a 34-20 record overall and an 18-8 record in home games. The Tigers have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

San Francisco is 31-22 overall and 14-13 on the road. The Giants have a 19-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 13 home runs while slugging .524. Riley Greene is 9 for 35 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has three doubles, 10 home runs and 43 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 11 for 40 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Giants: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press