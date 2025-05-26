Guardians begin 3-game series with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (32-21, first in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (29-23, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-3, 1.86 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (4-2, 3.94 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -176, Guardians +147; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a three-game series.

Cleveland is 14-8 at home and 29-23 overall. The Guardians have hit 55 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 13-13 record in road games and a 32-21 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .340 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 10 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 6 for 28 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 11 for 44 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press