Yankees visit the Angels to begin 3-game series

New York Yankees (32-20, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-27, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough (1-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-5, 5.03 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -164, Angels +139; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the New York Yankees to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 25-27 overall and 10-12 in home games. The Angels have hit 77 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

New York has a 14-11 record in road games and a 32-20 record overall. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .263, the best team batting average in the AL.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has 10 doubles and eight home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 15 for 39 with five doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 18 home runs while slugging .759. Cody Bellinger is 15 for 41 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 8-2, .274 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Yankees: Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (side), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press