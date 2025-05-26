Aaron Judge helps Yankees weather Rockies, rain delay in 5-4 win to take 2 of 3 in series

DENVER (AP) — Aaron Judge had two hits, including a tiebreaking double in the fifth inning, and the New York Yankees beat the languishing Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Sunday in a game delayed 1 hour, 46 minutes by rain.

The Yankees led 4-2 with two outs in the fifth and a full count on Anthony Volpe when the game was interrupted. After the delay, the teams returned and Volpe flied out.

Judge was 2 of 4 with an intentional walk in the ninth — fans loudly booed — in raising his average to .397. He gave the Yankees the lead with a double to left in the fifth as lightning began to appear behind Coors Field.

J.C. Escarra had an RBI double in the second and a run-scoring single in the eighth as part of his first three-hit game.

New York took two of three and won their sixth straight series, winning for the 13th time in 17 games.

Colorado is 0-17 in series this season and at 9-44 has the worst big league record through 53 games since 1901.

Mark Leiter Jr. (3-3) earned the win. Luke Weaver gave Mickey Moniak’s leadoff single in the ninth and two singles before retiring Hunter Goodman on a slow roller to pick up his eighth save.

Starter Will Warren allowed two runs over four innings. He’s given up three earned runs or fewer n nine of his 11 starts.

Antonio Senzatela (1-9), who leads the major league in losses, allowed four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Key moment

Volpe made a nifty throw from a knee in the opening inning to get Michael Toglia at first (after a review). The play saved a run.

Key stat

Judge has reached base in 49 of 52 games this year.

Up next

Yankees lefty Ryan Yarbrough (1-0, 3.38) throws Monday at the Los Angeles Angels. Rockies lefty Carson Palmquist (0-2, 11.88) pitches Monday in Chicago against the Cubs.

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer