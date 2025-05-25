Angels and Marlins meet, winner takes 3-game series

Miami Marlins (20-30, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-26, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.50 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 5.32 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -212, Marlins +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the Miami Marlins are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles has gone 10-11 at home and 25-26 overall. The Angels have an 8-2 record in games decided by one run.

Miami is 20-30 overall and 7-15 on the road. The Marlins have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 27 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Logan O’Hoppe is 12 for 40 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Eric Wagaman has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 RBIs while hitting .253 for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 16 for 39 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 8-2, .276 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Marlins: Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press